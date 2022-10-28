INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD enlisted its SWAT team to help take a man armed with a rifle into custody on the east side of Indianapolis.
According to police, they were originally called out around 8 a.m. to a burglary in progress on Admiral Drive, not far from 21st and Arlington.
Neighbors told police they saw a man walking outside before the burglary.
Officers soon spotted a male inside of a vacant duplex. Police said the man had a rifle, so the SWAT team was called in to assist.
Police say the SWAT used a “diversionary tactic” to help bring the man into custody. Police said that’s what a loud boom was that neighbors in the surrounding area heard.
Sgt. Genae Cook said officers “safely and effectively deescalated the situation.”
According to police, the home was a rental property that had been vacated the day before.
The male was arrested for the residential entry as well as several outstanding warrants.