MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After a tornado touched down in Martin County, causing damage, and killing one person, the road along the tornado’s path will be closed to non-local traffic.

According to a post from the Martin County Indiana Sheriff’s Office, Windom Road and Simmons Creek Road will be closed to non-local traffic, as “the volume of traffic coming through the area to look is causing major delays and safety issues for crews working in the area.”

The post also notes that while lots of progress has been made in the last 24 hours, there is still a lot of work to do to get the utilities restored. The Sheriff’s Office also wanted to say thanks to everyone who helped to clean up, check in, and provide supplies.

For those that would like to donate, contact Lost River Township Trustee Millie Brown at 812- 247-3490 to drop items at the Lost River Fire Station, or if that is not possible, people can drop the supplies off at the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The post continues and addresses the importance of courtesy in the community during a time of disaster.