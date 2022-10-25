TERRA HAUTE, Ind. (KSNF/KODE) — A McDonald County woman charged with killing her husband last year in November was located and arrested out of state on Monday.

Dawn Wynn was out on bond and on pre-trial release for her case in August when she was declared missing by the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were able to track her down to a hotel in Indiana thanks to vigilant employees.

Picture courtesy: Vigo County, Indiana Sheriff’s Office

Reportedly, the 49-year-old was using an alias to evade authorities but was recognized by hotel staff that had recently seen coverage of her case on TV. The employee called police who were able to identify and arrest Wynn.

Wynn now faces extradition back to McDonald County.