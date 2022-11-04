GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – One organization is calling on Indiana hunters to help feed Hoosiers in need this hunting season through the Meat The Need donation program.

Hunters, farmers, and members of 4-H donate deer and livestock through the Meat The Need Program with Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. It’s a non-profit organization that partners with community members and organizations to provide meat to hunger-relief agencies that then give the produce to residents who need it.

The system anyone who has their hunting license can donate to 85 participating meat processors, tell them it’s for the Meat The Need program, then the meat will be given to hunger-relief agencies located in the same community it was donated in.

Katie DeForest, Fund Development Director at Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, says while they accept all livestock, there’s an emphasize on deer during hunting season for many reasons.

“Venison is actually a really lean, nutritious protein. It’s one of the heart healthiest proteins that you can get, it’s packed with zinc and B vitamins,” DeFrost said.

She also mentioned the need for this kind of protein in hunger relief agencies.

“Hunger relief agencies usually get proteins in forms of non-perishables such as peanut butter. They don’t usually get a lot of fresh meat,” DeFrost said. “Through hunters donating their deer to our program, that allows us an extra resource that’s not available in stores.”

DeFrost says Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry is getting more requests from food pantries for help this year due to inflation. She says with the rising costs of food prices, it’s become too expensive for pantries to purchase meat.

Feeding America estimates 47% of Indiana residents that are facing food insecurity make too much to qualify for help through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This is where hunger-relief agencies are leaned upon for help.

There is no charge to hunger-relief agencies or those donating to the Meat The Need program. Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry covers all processing fees. The organization serves all Indiana counties, including Allen County. Find more information on how to donate, or become an agency to receive meat here.