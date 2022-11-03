ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — What started as a 911 call about a medical issue has now led to an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty and neglect.

According to a press release, Steuben County Sherriff’s deputies responded to a call from a residence in York Township Tuesday at 4:00 a.m. When the deputies arrived, around 50-100 domesticated pets and farm animals were found in “unsuitable conditions” inside the residence with no 911 caller to be found. The Sherriff’s Office called in the Steuben County Health Department and the Humane Shelter of Steuben County for help with the investigation. Local veterinarians also provided the animals with care.

Per the release, the case still remains under investigation. Possible criminal charges may be sought through the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office. The homeowner is cooperating with the investigation and “voluntarily surrendered” the pets and farm animals involved. The Steuben County Sherriff’s Office learned at the time of deputy arrival the 911 caller had been picked up by a friend and taken to a Michigan hospital.

When asked for comment, Steuben County Health Department said they cannot share any additional information since the investigation is still building.

Because of care costs, the Sherriff’s Office asks that anyone who would like to donate or help in any way to reach out to the Humane Shelter of Steuben County.