VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The solar industry is eyeing more land in southwestern Indiana for a proposed mega solar farm.

Eyewitness News has learned Orion Energy is looking to lease up to one-thousand acres just off Baseline and Volkman roads in northeastern Vanderburgh County. Plan commission members say they have not received any applications for a solar farm in the area, but Eyewitness News has obtained copies of letters sent to property owners offering to lease the land. Orion Energy has not returned our calls.

Other companies are looking at solar farms in Pike, Knox, Gibson, and Posey counties.