Memorial unveiled for fallen Indiana Special Forces Sergeant

Hoosier Special Forces Chapter Member, David Knight, who drove the creation of the memorial, hugs fallen soldier Jeremy R. Wright’s mother during the memorial dedication ceremony.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A memorial ceremony was held Friday in honor of a Special Forces communication sergeant who was killed in action January 3, 2005 during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.

Chapter 500, The Hoosier Chapter of the Special Forces Association hosted the unveiling of a permanent memorial to Sergeant Jeremy R. Wright at his former high school in Shelbyville, IN. Wright was a Special Forces communications sergeant assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Lewis, WA.

The ceremony hosted by Chapter 500 included a helicopter flyover. State First Lady, Janet Holcomb, also spoke at the ceremony. Members of SGT Wright’s family and former members of his ODA were in attendance as well.

It took about one month to design and fund the memorial. The top of the stone monument has the US Army Special Forces Distinctive Unit Crest with the following engraved: SGT Jeremy R. Wright, 2nd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group, ODA-142, Operation Enduring Freedom, Born October 31, 1973, killed in action, Asadabad, Afghanistan, January 3, 2005.

The front of the monument features a green beret with 1st Special Forces Group’s yellow flash, specific to Jeremy’s unit, and a quote from John F. Kennedy: “The Green Beret…a symbol of excellence, a badge of courage, a mark of distinction in the fight for freedom.”