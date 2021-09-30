Messmer calls campaign straw donor allegations ‘Blatant political attack’

INDIANA (WEHT) – Republican State Senator and Majority Floor Leader Mark Messmer of Jasper says Democrats are connecting dots that are not there in an attempt to make him look bad.

Earlier this week, Democrats called on Messmer to return a $5,000 political contribution he received from Lucas Duncan. Democrats suggest Duncan was a straw donor and that the real contribution came from Duncan’s friend, casino executive Kyle Waggoner.

Messmer says he did receive a donation from Duncan, but he says neither prosecutors nor the state campaign finance authority have suggested to him the contribution may have been illegal or improper. State election officials are also not aware of an investigation involving Messmer’s campaign.