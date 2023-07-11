HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Senator Mike Braun says his campaign raised over $2.22 million during the first six months of 2023. According to a release from Braun, this is the largest amount ever raised during this fundraising period for an open gubernatorial race.

Braun also said his campaign set a Hoosier record by raising over $1 million within the first 30 days of his campaign in December. Braun says nearly 60% of his nearly 1,500 individual donors donated less than $100.

“These resources will help us talk to Hoosiers about the conservative and Main Street approach I will take in running this state,” said Braun. “Which includes improving our schools and implementing conservative economic policies so that Indiana’s economy is once again the model for America.”

Braun also said 92% of contributions have come from Indiana.