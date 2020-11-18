Millions of Hoosiers eligible for Equifax restitution payment

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Attorney General Curtis Hill urged Indiana residents to visit IndianaEquifaxClaims.com and file a claim for a restitution payment for the 2017 Equifax data breach.

The last day for Hoosiers to file claims is Dec. 16, but Hill said Hoosiers should file their claims as soon as possible. Nearly $20 million is available for Hoosiers to collect.

The Equifax data breach occurred from May 2017 to July 2017 and impacted about 147 million Americans, including about 3.9 million Indiana residents. The breach compromised Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses and, in some cases, driver’s license numbers and credit card information. Hill sued Equifax after the data breach and secured a settlement with the company, which agreed to pay the state of Indiana $19.5 million.

All the nearly 4 million Indiana residents impacted by the data breach are eligible for a portion of the $19.5 million Equifax paid the state of Indiana. Many eligible Hoosiers have yet to file claims on the website, Hill said.

“We structured our settlement with Equifax so that we could give Hoosiers the opportunity to claim money they may have lost due to Equifax’s failure to protect personal information,” Hill said. “That money is just waiting to be claimed.”

Indiana residents will be able to select either a digital or paper check. Payments will be made out after Dec. 16.

IndianaEquifaxClaims.com has more information about filing a claim and for answers to frequently asked questions about the settlement.

(This story was originally published on November 18, 2020)