FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — No one likes not getting what they paid for, and it can be even more frustrating when the error occurs during delivery.

A recent study found that it is a fairly common complaint made by Hoosiers that a package went missing, or never arrived.

Of course, a package not showing up can have many causes including misprinted shipping labels, courier error, and even theft.

The study, by the company Loqate, looked at Google search data for specific phrases related to missing packages to then determine which states experience the problem most often.

It was found that Indiana was the state with the 9th most missing package complaints.

In the state, there are around 459,220 lost package-related searches each month on average, which, when accounted for a population of 6,833,037, means there are 6,271 searches per 100,000 people. Loqate missing package study news release

The state with the most missing packages was Maryland with 9,890 searches per 100k people, with Kansas and Nevada at number two and three.