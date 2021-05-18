Missing Indianapolis man’s remains found in storage unit

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Human remains found inside a Brownsburg storage facility are officially identified as those of a missing Indianapolis man.

That victim, Roger Farmer, who was better known as Fred, had been missing for nearly 18 months.

Farmer’s cause of death was ruled as a gunshot wound to the head, and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The Farmer family issued the following statement:

Thank you for the continued prayers and support during the past 18 months. We are extremely relieved that our father has been found and identified, this is just the beginning of a new chapter as we try to move forward and process these developing discoveries. Please respect our family’s privacy as we are finally able to mourn and can prepare for the next steps moving forward. FARMER FAMILY

The 58-year-old was reported missing in November of 2019, but he wasn’t found until last week when Brownsburg police discovered his remains in a storage business on Green Street after witnesses told them they thought something was decomposing in one of the units.

“We are so grateful to be able to bring him home and put him at peace, maybe start the healing process for all of us friends and family,” said family friend Susan Schilling.

Police say the unit where the remains were found was rented by farmer’s son, Jeremy Farmer, who has been charged with his father’s murder.

According to court documents, financial records show Jeremy cleared out his dad’s bank accounts and confessed to one family member that he shot his father in the head and stashed his body in a freezer.

Yet because the suspect denied any involvement to police, friends and family were always unsure of Fred’s whereabouts.

“You know, we’ve all struggled to try to think where Fred’s body was, and what we needed to try to bring him home. You know, as Jeremy wouldn’t confess to what he actually did with his dad, and now we know, thankfully,” said Schilling.

Because the family has no direct ties to Brownsburg, the location of the remains came as a surprise.

“We never would have thought to look anywhere in Brownsburg,” admitted Schilling.

Susan hopes the discovery helps a jury convict Jeremy of shooting his father to death.

“I think this pretty much will solidify the outcome that we are all hoping for,” said Schilling.

For now, the jury trial against Jeremy is scheduled to take place in early June in Marion County.