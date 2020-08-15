Monday is application deadline for state park deer hunts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Monday is the deadline to apply for Indiana State Park deer management hunts at 17 locations later this year. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. Monday.
State parks where hunting is allowed with firearms only are: Brown County, Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Harmonie, Lincoln, McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Prophetstown, Shades, Spring Mill, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial.
Properties where hunting is allowed by archery only are Fort Harrison State Park and Trine State Recreation Area. The dates on which the hunts will take place are Nov. 16-17 and Nov. 30-Dec. 1. Volunteers can apply online at wildlife.IN.gov/5834.htm.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 15, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
- Pair arrested in connection to robberies
- 4 Indiana cities sue Netflix, Hulu for unpaid franchise fees
- Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in Earlington shooting turns himself in
- Henderson man arrested after police reportedly find drugs, rifle in apartment
- Evansville Dairy Queen closes permanently