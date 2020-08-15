Monday is application deadline for state park deer hunts

YOSEMITE NTL PARK, CA – AUGUST 28: Two deer graze in a Yosemite Valley field on August 28, 2013 in Yosemite National Park, California. As the Rim Fire continues to burn on the western edge of Yosemite National Park, the valley floor of the park remains open. The Rim Fire has charred more than 190,000 acres of forest and is currently 30 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Monday is the deadline to apply for Indiana State Park deer management hunts at 17 locations later this year. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. Monday.

State parks where hunting is allowed with firearms only are: Brown County, Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Harmonie, Lincoln, McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Prophetstown, Shades, Spring Mill, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial.

Properties where hunting is allowed by archery only are Fort Harrison State Park and Trine State Recreation Area. The dates on which the hunts will take place are Nov. 16-17 and Nov. 30-Dec. 1. Volunteers can apply online at wildlife.IN.gov/5834.htm.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 15, 2020)

