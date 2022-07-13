MARION COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Marion County Public Health Department reported two probable cases of monkeypox on Wednesday. This is the first case of monkeypox reported in Marion County.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Officials say the risk of transmission in the general U.S. population is low because the virus does not easily spread between people without close contact.

“Even though the risk of transmission is very low here, we all need to be aware of the facts about this virus, including risk factors and how it’s spread,” said Virginia A. Caine, M.D., director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department. “We are still learning more about monkeypox and encourage anyone with concerns about their health to contact a primary care physician or healthcare provider.”

Symptoms of monkeypox include a rash, which may look like pimples or blisters. The virus can spread through direct contact with the monkeypox rash or contact with objects, fabrics and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox.

