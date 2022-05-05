Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 70s in Indiana using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era—after all, names can tell the story of a generation.

Radios blaring the melodies Fleetwood Mac may have inspired parents to name their daughters after the band’s keyboardist, Christine McVie, people who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Crystal, April, or Heather. Other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade, like Julie Andrews or Carrie Fisher.

Keep reading to see if any familiar girls’ names (or your own!) made our list.

50. Teresa

Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “huntress”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,498

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 78 (#739 most common name, -94.8% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #52

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 56,001

49. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,521

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,000 (#15 most common name, +31.5% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #66

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 46,803

48. Tiffany

Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,685

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66 (#816 (tie) most common name, -96.1% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #42

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,151

47. Cynthia

Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,693

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 136 (#472 (tie) most common name, -92.0% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #31

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 80,209

46. Patricia

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,699

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64 (#827 most common name, -96.2% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #30

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,118

45. Holly

Holly is a name of English origin meaning “the clearing by the hollow”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,745

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 141 (#462 most common name, -91.9% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #58

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 50,467

44. Sara

Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,747

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 271 (#266 most common name, -84.5% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #50

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 56,948

43. Misty

Misty is a name of English origin meaning “mist”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,787

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

Rank: #75

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 42,284

42. Stacey

Stacey is a name of Greek origin meaning “resurrection”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,833

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

Rank: #47

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 59,222

41. Wendy

Wendy is a name of English origin meaning “friend”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,834

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 24 (#1285 most common name, -98.7% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #36

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 74,188

40. Tonya

Tonya is a name of Russian origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,981

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#2093 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #49

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 57,768

39. Christine

Christine is a name of English origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,981

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 66 (#816 (tie) most common name, -96.7% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #22

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 103,241

38. Karen

Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,028

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 125 (#510 (tie) most common name, -93.8% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #25

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,185

37. Erin

Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,057

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 196 (#362 most common name, -90.5% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #39

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,911

36. Jill

Jill is a name of English origin meaning “child of the gods”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,065

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

Rank: #54

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 55,073

35. Amber

Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,118

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162 (#420 (tie) most common name, -92.4% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #65

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 47,013

34. Crystal

Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning “Earth mineral”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,339

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74 (#762 (tie) most common name, -96.8% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #37

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 73,759

33. Susan

Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,348

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94 (#654 (tie) most common name, -96.0% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #27

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 88,327

32. Stacy

Stacy is a name of Greek origin meaning “fruitful or productive”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,415

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

Rank: #38

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 69,911

31. Jamie

Jamie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “supplanter”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,432

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 111 (#567 most common name, -95.4% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #40

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,812

30. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,443

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 431 (#163 most common name, -82.4% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #33

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,777

29. Andrea

Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,522

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 363 (#200 most common name, -85.6% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #28

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 86,433

28. Carrie

Carrie is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,705

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14 (#1539 (tie) most common name, -99.5% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #41

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 66,837

27. Tina

Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,713

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

Rank: #29

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 84,757

26. Tammy

Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,725

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

Rank: #23

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 98,830

25. Lori

Lori is a name of English origin meaning “bay laurel”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,804

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#1044 (tie) most common name, -98.5% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #32

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,784

24. April

April is a name of Latin origin meaning “to open”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,811

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 103 (#595 most common name, -96.3% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #34

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 76,935

23. Tracy

Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,854

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1714 (tie) most common name, -99.6% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #24

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,538

22. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,368

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 652 (#100 most common name, -80.6% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #15

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 126,279

21. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,390

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 282 (#256 most common name, -91.7% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #11

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 143,488

20. Dawn

Dawn is a name of English origin meaning “daybreak”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,434

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

Rank: #26

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 92,443

19. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,477

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,139 (#13 most common name, -38.5% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #12

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 142,869

18. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,487

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 220 (#325 most common name, -93.7% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #20

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,216

17. Shannon

Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,534

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#1602 most common name, -99.7% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #21

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 113,805

16. Nicole

Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,601

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 236 (#306 most common name, -93.4% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #10

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 144,672

15. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,654

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 423 (#166 most common name, -88.4% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #13

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 137,312

14. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,798

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 765 (#77 (tie) most common name, -79.9% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #19

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,841

13. Kelly

Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,113

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 82 (#718 (tie) most common name, -98.0% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #14

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 133,568

12. Julie

Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,128

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 165 (#414 most common name, -96.0% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #18

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 121,949

11. Christina

Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,161

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144 (#456 (tie) most common name, -96.5% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #16

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 125,747

10. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 4,733

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 206 (#351 (tie) most common name, -95.6% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #9

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 160,470

9. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 5,279

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 230 (#315 (tie) most common name, -95.6% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #17

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 123,920

8. Lisa

Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,064

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124 (#513 (tie) most common name, -98.0% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #6

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 228,676

7. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,582

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 352 (#208 most common name, -94.7% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #5

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 229,112

6. Heather

Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,025

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47 (#986 most common name, -99.3% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #8

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 203,939

5. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,737

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 236 (#306 most common name, -96.9% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #4

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 249,140

4. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 7,898

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 193 (#365 most common name, -97.6% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #3

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 253,291

3. Amy

Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 9,749

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 309 (#235 most common name, -96.8% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #2

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 269,009

2. Angela

Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 9,952

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 243 (#299 most common name, -97.6% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #7

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 225,222

1. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Indiana

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 17,105

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 230 (#315 (tie) most common name, -98.7% compared to the 70s)

National