HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Mount Vernon Police Department is reminding motorists to stop for school buses or face consequences as students head back to the classroom.

Officials state starting August 1, MVPD will increase patrols to prevent stop arm violations, speeding and other forms of reckless driving around school buses and in school zones.

The overtime patrols are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).

Officials state during the enforcement period, officers will coordinate with local bus drivers and school transportation officials, with efforts concentrated in the morning and afternoon hours. Officials say the goal of the campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of school bus safety and following the law.

“It is disheartening that we still have people who are willing to put the lives of students and bus drivers at risk,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. “Law enforcement cannot be everywhere, so it is up to drivers to do the right thing and exercise caution around school buses. Students’ lives depend on it.”

State officials say despite thousands of motorists being cited under the SAVE program, unsafe driving around school buses continues to be a concern.

Bus drivers who participated in a one-day observational survey counted 2,091 stop-arm violations in Indiana in April. When multiplied by the number of school days, that number adds up to a potential 376, 380 violations throughout the school year.

Data comes from the National School Bus Illegal Passing Driver Survey, which is managed by the Indiana Department of Education in the state. This year, data collection took place on April 25, with 6,665 bus drivers participating from 195 school districts.