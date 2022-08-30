NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Three people are under arrest and a suspect is wanted by police after sheriff’s deputies in Jennings County solved a multi-county burglary ring on Thursday evening.

Mary Wood, 36, of Austin; Jeremy Toppe, 32, of Seymour and Kristin Prewitt, 26, of Seymour were all taken into custody and charged in connection to the burglary ring on Thursday evening.

From left: Kristin Prewitt, Jeremy Toppe, and Mary Wood.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, 39-year-old Ryan Beeman of North Vernon remains at large and wanted by police in connection to several burglaries.

Authorities said deputies were called out to a burglary in progress in the 1100 block of N. County Road 75 E. in North Vernon on Thursday evening. At the scene, deputies discovered Mary Wood and took her into custody for possessing stolen property.

The sheriff’s department said that during the investigation deputies uncovered a host of stolen items from multiple counties including a Honda Talon UTV, a truck stolen from Austin, and a stolen zero turn lawn mower taken from Jefferson County.

Further investigation led deputies to a property in the 3200 block of S. County Road 600 E. where further stolen property was found including a stolen camper, a stolen 26-foot trailer, four stolen utility trailers, a stolen side-by-side and several thousand dollars worth of stolen tools.

While deputies searched the property, Toppe and Prewitt drove through the area in a vehicle matching a suspect description. A high-speed chase followed, the sheriff’s department said, before Toppe finally pulled over. Both Toppe and Prewitt were found to be involved in some of the burglaries, according to Jennings County detectives, and taken into custody.

The sheriff’s department said four burglaries in Jennings County have been solved as a result of this bust as well as out-of-county burglaries and thefts. The estimated amount of recovered items exceeds $100,000, according to investigators.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the burglaries and is searching for Ryan Beeman who detectives believe was involved in the burglary ring.

Photo of Ryan Beeman released by Jennings County Sheriff’s Department

Police said Beeman is described as a white male, 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 215 pounds. Beeman has brown hair and brown eyes and tattoos covering his arms, neck and a large portion of his body.

The sheriff’s department said Beeman should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Jennings County Central Dispatch at (812) 346-4911.