MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Loogootee.

According to the Martin County Indiana Sheriff’s Office, officials received a report about a crash on U.S. Highway 50 near Lily Pond Road, just east of Loogootee. Officials said the Martin County Coroner’s Officer reported Gregory M. Monnig, 62, of Harrison, Ohio deceased at the scene.

Upon further investigation, law enforcement noted, “A 2020 Freightliner box truck was traveling east on U.S. Highway 50. For unknown reasons, the Freightliner ran off the south side of the roadway striking a guardrail before coming to a stop in a deep ditch.”

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said U.S. 50 was closed for about four hours while crews worked to clean up the scene.

Multiple agencies assisted in the incident including the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Loogootee Police Department, Loogootee Fire Department, Martin County Emergency Medical Services, Martin County Coroner’s Office, Ruxer Towing, and Big John’s Towing.