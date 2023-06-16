HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Enviornmental Management issued an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) and is forecasting high ozone levels for Saturday, June 17.

According to officials, multiple cities in the Tri-State area are included in the southwest Indiana category list: Evansville, Mount Vernon, Huntingburg, Tell City, Paoli, Princeton and Rockport.

Officials say a dry, sunny weather pattern with light and variable winds in the forecast will allow ozone to build to the level “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG).”

Officials state ground-level ozone is formed when sunlight and hot weather combine with vehicle exhaust, factory emissions and gasoline vapors, and ozone near the ground is a lung irritant that can cause coughing and breathing difficulties for sensitive populations.

IDEM is encouraging citizens to help reduce ozone by making changes to daily habits such as driving less, combine errands into one trip, avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m., keeping engines tuned and not letting it idle and turning off lights and setting thermostat to 75 degree or above.

IDEM also states some municipalites have additional open burning restrictions on AQADs. For more information, see the following website.

A complete state map including regions and affected counties is available at SmogWatch.IN.gov.

Officials state AQADs are in effect from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on the specified date, and anyone sensitive may be affected. Children, elderly and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.