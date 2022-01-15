Muncie man in custody for possession of child pornography

MUNCIE, Ind. (WEHT) — On Tuesday morning, Jan. 11, ISP detectives say they arrested a Muncie man for possession of child pornography and child molestation.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report from Google, advising the company flagged an account which contained child sexual abusive material as well as videos/photos which depicted possible abuse of children, police reports say.

Law enforcement say the tip was sent to ISP Detectives who applied for and were granted a search warrant which identified the suspect as Justin Potts, 37-years-old, of Muncie.

ISP units report they went to Pott’s residence and interviewed him regarding the material, during which he admitted to having the files reported by Google.

Records indicate Mr. Potts is a registered sex offender and was convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor in 2014.

Justin Potts was transported to the Delaware County Jail and charged with the following: