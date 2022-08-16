INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana Representative Jim Lucas is receiving criticism for a quote found on his Facebook page. Indiana Democrats say Representative Lucas briefly changed the cover photo on his personal Facebook page to a quote from Joseph Goebbels, the chief propagandist of the Nazi Party.

According to a screenshot from Lucas’ Democratic opponent in the upcoming election, Chad Harmon, the quote posted by the Republican incumbent is a statement from Goebbels describing the state using propaganda to lie. The quote said the following:

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its power to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”

The screenshot features a heading saying the name of the author of the quote, as well as a link to a page titled “On the Jewish Question.”

“After running against Jim Lucas for a while now, it’s hard to surprise me anymore,” said Chad Harmon in his post, “but today he literally changed his cover photo to a quote from Nazi Joseph Goebbels. This is a sitting Indiana State Representative quoting a Nazi.”

Representative Lucas updated his cover photo after the post from Harmon, and Lucas deleted the previous post. Eyewitness News reached out to Representative Lucas’ press contact for a statement, but we have not heard back.