Nearly 1,300 lbs of marijuana found during Indiana traffic stop

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Millions of dollars of marijuana were found inside a van in northern Indiana Tuesday.

Courtesy: ISP

An Indiana State Police trooper stopped the vehicle for a moving violation. A K-9 led officers to search the inside of the van, where they found 1,264 individually sealed bags of marijuana weighing about 1,275 pounds.

Courtesy: ISP

ISP says a conservative estimated street value of the items is approximately $5.7-8.5 million.

The driver, Christopher S. Colburn, 31, of California, was arrested without incident. He is facing charges of dealing and possessing marijuana.

(This story was originally published March 17, 2021)