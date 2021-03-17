Nearly 1,300 lbs of marijuana found during Indiana traffic stop

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Millions of dollars of marijuana were found inside a van in northern Indiana Tuesday.

An Indiana State Police trooper stopped the vehicle for a moving violation. A K-9 led officers to search the inside of the van, where they found 1,264 individually sealed bags of marijuana weighing about 1,275 pounds.

ISP says a conservative estimated street value of the items is approximately $5.7-8.5 million. 

The driver, Christopher S. Colburn, 31, of California, was arrested without incident.  He is facing charges of dealing and possessing marijuana.  

