New abortion law goes into effect in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana’s abortion complications reporting law went into effect Wednesday, one week after a court of appeals declined to rehear Planned Parenthood’s challenge to the law.

Under the new law, abortion clinics must report any complications during a procedure. If they do not, the State Department of Health can decline to renew their license.

“This complications reporting requirement is long overdue. It is extremely telling that abortion businesses fought to shield these complications from being reported,” said Indiana Right to Life President and CEO Mike Fichter. “Now that these reporting requirements go into effect, any abortion business refusing to comply must be denied a license renewal according to the new licensing law passed in the 2021 Indiana legislature.”

The statute’s list of abortion complications that must be reported includes:

(a) As used in this section, “abortion complication” means only the following physical or psychological conditions arising from the induction or performance of an abortion:

(1) Uterine perforation.

(2) Cervical laceration.

(3) Infection.

(4) Vaginal bleeding that qualifies as a Grade 2 or higher adverse event according to the Common

Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (CTCAE).

(5) Pulmonary embolism.

(6) Deep vein thrombosis.

(7) Failure to terminate the pregnancy.

(8) Incomplete abortion (retained tissue).

(9) Pelvic inflammatory disease.

(10) Missed ectopic pregnancy.

(11) Cardiac arrest.

(12) Respiratory arrest.

(13) Renal failure.

(14) Shock.

(15) Amniotic fluid embolism.

(16) Coma.

(17) Placenta previa in subsequent pregnancies.

(18) Pre-term delivery in subsequent pregnancies.

(19) Free fluid in the abdomen.

(20) Hemolytic reaction due to the administration of ABO-incompatible blood or blood products.

(21) Hypoglycemia occurring while the patient is being treated at the abortion facility.

(22) Allergic reaction to anesthesia or abortion inducing drugs.

(23) Psychological complications, including depression, suicidal ideation, anxiety, and sleeping disorders.

(24) Death.

(25) Any other adverse event as defined by criteria pro-vided in the Food and Drug Administration Safety In-formation and Adverse Event Reporting Program.