New app aims to help solve Delphi murders

DELPHI, Ind (WEHT) There’s a new tool being used to try and solve the murders of two Delphi teenagers.

The families of Abby Williams and Libby German are hoping an app will help shed light on their tragic deaths. The girls were just 13 and 14, when they were found murdered near the Delphi Historic Trails in February of 2017.

Police have released sketches, video, and even audio of the man they believe is responsible, but the case remains cold nearly four years later.

An app is now allowing people to take a step inside the case and investigate. It takes you right to the high bridge, bringing perspective to what the girls may have seen that day.

App developers worked with Libby’s sister and a cold case detective to form the simulation. The simulation is available through the app “Crime Door.” It is free to download.

Once the app is downloaded, you can search “Delphi murders.” It will then show you a map of the scene, along with information on the case. Unlocking the simulation will cost $2.

(This story was originally published on January 19, 2021)