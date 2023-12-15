HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Forest Service has issued a draft decision of new forest orders to reduce the negative impacts of camping in the Hoosier National Forest.

According to a release, camping restrictions in forest orders would prohibit camping within 200 feet of trails, trailheads, roads, water sources, rock shelters, caves and historic structures unless in a designated campsite. Another proposed restriction would prohibit camping within a half-mile of the shoreline of Monroe Lake within the Charles C. Deam Wilderness unless in a designated campsite.

The draft decision would amend the Hoosier National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan to remove the following standards:

“Camping is not permitted at or within 300 feet of a designated trailhead, unless located in a campground or otherwise permitted.”

“Prohibit camping within 100 feet of ponds, lakes, trails, or streams except at designated sites. Camping throughout the rest of the wilderness is not restricted.”

The proposed amendments to the Hoosier National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan were available for public viewing in June, and had a 30-day public comment period in September. An 45-day objection period was opened on December 14 for anyone who commented on the proposal, prior to a final decision.

Forest Service resource specialists say the changes are needed across the Hoosier National Forest to reduce the loss of vegetation, soil erosion and human waste run-off. They say the changes would also improve the camping experience of visitors by reducing crowding and setting back campsites to be out of view of other forest users.