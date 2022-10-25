WASHINGTON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — After six months of waiting for new details, the Indiana State Police is expected to give new information on an unusual case involving a suitcase.

In April, the body of a little boy was discovered inside a discarded suitcase in the woods of Washington County. Half a year later, more questions remain than answers.

The boy, who was believed to be around 5-years-old, has still not been identified. Police say the child died from an electrolyte imbalance, likely caused by gastroenteritis.

The Indiana State Police is expected to provide new details on the investigation during a press conference Wednesday morning in Sellersburg.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated on-air and online with more information.