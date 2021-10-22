New Glen Close exhibit at Indiana University

(WEHT) – A well known and celebrated actress makes her Indiana University debut.

An exhibit at IU’s Eskenazi Museum of Art got a special guest visit from Glen Close. The actress visited the “Art of the Character” exhibit, which displays some of the costumes from her most notable film roles.

“Each of them has a story. You know, the movie has a story, the costume has a story, because these are the costumes that I spent hours in the fitting room. Literally, you are a living mannequin.”

During her visit, Close also met with students who worked on the exhibit.

The collection has been a valuable resource for learning including about theater, merchandising, and design