New Indiana House Bill has some animal shelter owners hopeful

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — A bill introduced this month would regulate the sale of dogs and cats in Indiana pet stores. House Bill 1160 would only allow dogs or cats from rescue organizations or animal control to be sold in pet stores.

Supporters say this bill would create a barrier for puppy mills and help reduce the number of animals in shelters.

“Agencies that are dealing with animal welfare issues, you know, have very strict guidelines. They make sure that their animals are spayed or neutered before they got out into homes,” says Kendall Paul, VHS Chief Executive Officer. “Their age-appropriate vaccines are done. If you are sometimes not a reputable breeder, or someone who is specifically selling to pet shops, those types of things are not in place.”

She encourages anyone looking to adopt a pet check out their local shelter. You can read and learn more about the bill here.