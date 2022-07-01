INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Several new laws took effect in Indiana on July 1. These laws include issues such as schools defining participation in sports, permitless carry law, prison overcrowding, rape definition and coerced abortion.
Listed below are links that explain the new laws going into effect in Indiana.
- HB1004: Amends and updates certain terms involving direct placement in a community corrections program
- HB1041: Participation in school sports
- HB1116: Electronic voting machines
- HB1079: Elements of rape
- HB1217: Coerced abortion
- HB1296: Permitless carry law
- HB1300: Charitable bail
- SB82: FAFSA