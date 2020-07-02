New law requiring testing newborns for rare genetic disorder

(WEHT)- A new law is requiring Indiana hospitals to test newborns for a rare genetic disorder called Krabbe’s Disease.

The disorder affects roughly every one out of 100,000 newborns and most newborns who have it die without treatment. Krabbe’s Disease blocks the body from metabolizing certain proteins, which is usually deadly.

The law went into effect on Wednesday.

(This story was originally published on July 2, 2020)

