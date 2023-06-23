HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Insurance (IDOI) has recently required licensed insurers and entities to report cybersecurity events through a new online platform.

Officials say the online platform created by the IDOI for reporting cybersecurity events is now live. IDOI says the new online form was created as a result of the Indiana Insurance Data Security Law that went into effect on July 1, 2021.

“If an insurer and/or other licensed entity experiences any cybersecurity event that requires notice, we are directing them to fill out and report the event using the new online form,” said Indiana Department of Insurance Commissioner Amy L. Beard.

A news release says the Indiana Insurance Data Security Law requires insurers and other entities licensed by the IDOI to develop, implement and maintain an information security program, investigate any cybersecurity events and notify the IDOI of such events. Officials say the law also established the IDOI as the regulatory body to receive, monitor, and enforce cybersecurity events involving licensed insurers and entities under Indiana Code Title 27.