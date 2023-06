HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Health experts say an estimated 69,000 Hoosiers across the state have hepatitis C, what’s known by many as the “invisible infection.”

Now, the Indiana Department of Health is funding a program to get more people tested, treated and cured of the disease. It’s called “Connect to the Cure.”

Seth Thomas, program manager for Connect to the Cure, sat down with Eyewitness News to explain more about hepatitis C and what the program does.