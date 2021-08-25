New report aims to prevent deadly domestic violence

INDIANA (WEHT) – A new report is aiming to prevent deadly incidents of domestic violence.

Current Indiana law allows judges to order suspects facing a domestic violence related protective order to surrender their guns but currently there is no required follow-up. A report by the Domestic Violence Network is suggesting moving away from the honor system for guns to be given up. The report also recommends closing a legal loophole that fails to protect dating partners instead of just spouses.

The report shows that domestic violence affects 40 percent of women and about 27 percent of men in Indiana. Hoosiers can call 211 to be connected with resources and advocates near them 24/7