New report shows state of Indiana’s infrastructure

INDIANAPOLIS — Infrastructure across the U.S. is in need of some Improvements, and a lot of investment.

On Tuesday, the American Society of Civil Engineers released the 2021 report card for America’s infrastructure. It’s a 4-year assessment of 17 categories, graded by a committee of 31 civil engineers nationwide.

Our railways got the highest grade, with a B. Transit got the lowest with a D-. 11 of the 17 categories were in the D range, including schools, parks, aviation, and hazardous waste.

Overall infrastructure received a C-, up from a D+ in the last report. Overall, the long-term infrastructure investment gap also continues to grow. That gap has risen to $2.59 trillion in the latest study, with a funding gap of $259 billion per year.

“This is not a report card anyone would be proud to take home,” Said ASCE Executive Director Thomas Smith. “We have not made significant enough investments to maintain infrastructure that in some cases was built more than 50 years ago. As this study shows, we risk significant economic losses, higher costs to consumers, businesses and manufacturers – and our quality of life – if we don’t act urgently. When we fail to invest in infrastructure, we pay the price.”

Civil engineers are calling for more funding and investment at all levels, to maintain and improve our infrastructure.

To view the full report and additional data, visit InfrastructureReportCard.org.