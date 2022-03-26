DELPHI, Ind. (WEHT) – Investigators have discovered new details surrounding the Delphi murder case of Abby Williams and Libby German. New transcripts have revealed more information about the man suspected of running an online account under the name Anthony Shots.

Keegan Klein claims his dad likely had access to the online account too. Klein is currently in the Miami County jail facing numerous charges of child solicitation, child exploitation and possession of child porn.

Klein told investigators in a previous interview that his dad Tony would not have had access to social media accounts but in an interview with a journalist, he said the exact opposite that his dad would have had access to that Anthony Shots account.

Reporters knocked on the door of Tony Kline’s home in Peru where he lives and where his son Keegan stayed with him in 2017. Nobody answered the door and neighbors reported Tony wasn’t home. However, they were shocked to hear that he’s been on the radar of the Delphi investigators.

The Kleins’ home was raided 12 days after Abby and Libby were murdered as part of the investigation. Only Keegan was charged but police have been investigating his father as well.

The transcripts reveal a lot about what police know about the Kleins and their connection to the Anthony Shots account and the accounts connection to the Delphi murders.

Former FBI investigator Kathy Geiger says an investigation of this magnitude can’t have any holes.

“You don’t want to go super fast. You want the investigators to take their time to go over each piece of evidence and then when you present it to the prosecutor, you’re saying this is what we have,” says Geiger. “If this is a shared computer and a house or laptop that share, you’ve got to be able to say with certainty this person used it this day, we know this because A, B and C.”

Geiger says extensive use of electronic devices and social media in this case can slow the investigation down and people should be patient because she believes investigators are likely closing in.

Indiana State police did not want to comment on the transcript because it’s an ongoing investigation. Families of Libby German and Abby Williams did not return the request for comment either. And it’s important to note that neither Keegan Klein or his father have been charged in the Delphi murder case.