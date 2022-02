INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has launched a new website that allows people to see what snowplows see!

The new website allows Indiana residents to track snowplows in real time. There are cameras located across the state so people can look at the roads. There are also cameras on the snowplows, allowing people to see what the snowplows see. The website lets people see pictures of traffic accidents, too.

A link to the website can be found here.