Newborn safely surrendered in Clarksville baby box

CLARKSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A newborn baby was safely surrendered to a southern Indiana fire house using the recently installed Safe Haven Baby Box.

The infant was placed in the box at the Clarksville Fire Department, and within seconds, firefighters were notified.

The box was installed in October allowing mothers to anonymously surrender their babies. Indiana law outlines the process for these infants.

They first go to the hospital to be checked out. Then they’re turned over to the Department of Child Services, before being adopted within 45 days.

There are a few Safe Haven Baby Boxes in the Tri-state. There’s one at the Boonville Fire Department, one at the Ambulance Service office in Ferdinand, and one at the Mount Vernon Fire Department.