Newton County official announces candidacy for Indiana Secretary of State

BROOK, Ind. (WEHT) A lifelong resident of Newton County has announced his run for Indiana Secretary of State. Kyle Conrad plans to be a candidate at the 2022 Indiana Republican State Convention next summer.

Conrad has over 30 years’ worth of experience serving Newton County. “I’ve heard from all four corners of Indiana, from county chairs and clerks to election board members, about how much experience matters and how important it is when it comes to elections and the Secretary of State” Conrad stated. “Now is not the time to learn as we go.”

Conrad’s years of service are also marked with accolades. During his 10-year stint as Newton County Circuit Court Clerk, he earned recognition from the Association of Indiana Counties and the Association of Clerks of the Circuit Courts of Indiana. He was named Election Administrator of the Year in 2000 by the Election Division of the Indiana Secretary of State’s office.

For twelve years, Kyle Conrad also served as an account manager for Governmental Business systems, which provides election services and equipment in Indiana. This role involved programming, testing, training and certification of voting equipment. He has also served on several local recount commissions over the years.

Conrad has served as Newton County Commissioner since 2012 and has been active in the Republican party for over 20 years. He has also worked with many local community organizations for years. This includes a 39-year stint as a volunteer firefighter and continuous service as fire chief since 1999.

“Serving in public office is a privilege and a sacrifice, but now more than ever, Indiana needs an experienced Secretary of State heading up our state’s elections”, says Conrad. “I’m prepared to bring my 30 years of experience to this office and hit the ground running on day one”.