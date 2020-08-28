No final statement for 5th federal inmate executed this year

FILE – In this June 11, 2001 file photo, an aerial view of the execution facility at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind., is shown. After the latest 17-year hiatus, the Trump administration wants to restart federal executions this month at the Terre Haute, prison. Four men are slated to die. All are accused of murdering children in cases out of Arkansas, Kansas Iowa and Missouri. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy File)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO) — A Kansas girl’s killer Friday became the fifth federal inmate put to death this year, an execution that went forward only after a higher court tossed a ruling that would have required the government to get a prescription for the drug used to kill him.

Questions about whether the drug pentobarbital causes pain prior to death had been a focus of appeals for Keith Nelson, 45, the second inmate executed this week in the Trump administration’s resumption of federal executions this summer after a 17-year hiatus.

Nelson was convicted of grabbing 10-year-old Pamela Butler off the street and throwing her into his truck in broad daylight on Oct. 12, 1999, as part of a plan to find a female to kidnap, torture, rape and kill because he expected to go back to prison anyway.

Nelson declined a final statement.

A lethal dose of pentobarbital was administered at 4:21 p.m. and Nelson was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.m.

Outside the federal prison in Terre Haute, people from as far as Utah and Alabama gathered Friday to protest the death penalty.

Despite Nelson’s brutal crime, protesters argued that the sentence should not be carried out. 1

“It’s unnecessary,” Abraham Bonowitz, director of Death Penalty Action said of the death penalty. “We can be safe from dangerous offenders and hold them accountable without executions, and that’s what we do in the vast majority of cases.”

Holding up signs with messages such as “Stop State Killing, Stop State Violence” and “Thou Shalt Not Kill,” the protesters said they were standing together in prayer for Nelson, Pamela Butler and everyone involved in Friday’s execution.

One protester, Chris Brown, said his father was executed in Alabama in 2003.

“Going through that myself, the whole thing is very meaningful to me both in understanding everything that’s broken about this system and understanding the ripple effect that it has–the way it impacts other families, the way it impacts people that are a part of the system,” he said.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 28, 2020)

