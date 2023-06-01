HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture are now accepting nominations for the highest agricultural honor presented by the state.

The 2023 AgriVision Award is open to any Indiana resident and all sectors of the agriculture industry. The award was established in 2007 to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to the agriculture industry.

Nominations will be accepted until July 1. For more information on how to nominate someone for the award, click here.