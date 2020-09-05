Nonprofit proposes plan for innovative park along Ohio River

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Supporters of a proposed urban park that would line the Ohio River along southern Indiana say it could become the first climate change-resilient riverside park designed in the Upper South and the Midwest.

The River Heritage Conservancy is leading the project and says its proposal for Origin Park is designed with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ 75-year flooding projections in mind. Scott Martin, executive director of the nonprofit, says the park will welcome people during a flood, not close during one.

The News and Tribune reports that the proposed cost for the project across the river from Kentucky is $130 million, with money coming from public and private entities.

