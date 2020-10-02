Notre Dame president tests positive for coronavirus

DALLAS – NOVEMBER 29: John I. Jenkins, President of Notre Dame and Chairman of the Big East CEO Executive Committee talks with the media after TCU accepted an invitation for full membership into The Big East Conference on November 29, 2010 in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU will leave the Mountain West Conference for The Big East in July 2012. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame president Rev. John Jenkins has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement on the university’s website.

In an email to student, Jenkins said, “I write to express my regret for certain choices I made that day and for failing to lead as I should have. I failed to lead by example, at a time when I’ve asked everyone else in the Notre Dame community to do so.”

Jenkins appeared at the White House Saturday with President Trump for the introduction of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, a former Notre Dame law professor and current judge on the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Jenkins also said in the email, “After returning to campus, I consulted the Notre Dame Wellness Center and was advised to monitor carefully and report any COVID-19 symptoms. In an abundance of caution, I have decided also to quarantine in accordance with University protocols.”