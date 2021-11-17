Notre Dame receives $50 million gift toward undergrad aid

SOUTH Bend, Ind. (AP) — University of Notre Dame officials say a $50 million gift to support undergraduate financial aid is the largest of its kind in the school’s history.

Alumnus Harry Fath and his wife, Linda, of Cincinnati, Ohio, pledged the money exclusively toward aid for undergraduates. Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins said Tuesday “this extraordinarily generous gift will provide much-needed flexibility in offering financial aid packages tailored to the needs of our students and their families.”

Harry Fath is a 1963 Notre Dame graduate and has served on its Law School Advisory Council since 2000.