INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Powerball players have had quite a November so far.

More than a dozen winning tickets worth between $50,000 and $200,000 have been sold in the Hoosier State this month.

The winning streak started as the Powerball jackpot surged toward $2 billion. Ten winning tickets were sold in Indiana for the Nov. 5 drawing, including a $150,000 with Power Play purchased as the Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen.

Nine other tickets won $50,000:

Speedway 6105 located at 9251 Crawfordsville Rd. in Clermont

Lassus Bros. Oil #30 located at 516 N. Main St. in Columbia City

Circle K #2 located at N. 1720 National Rd. in Columbus

Bulldog Crossing located at 750 County Road 15 in Elkhart

North Pointe Marathon located at 1828 W. Dupont Rd. in Fort Wayne

Lincolnway Mart located at 2429 Lincolnway East in Goshen

Meijer Store #132 located at 150 S. Marlin Dr. in Greenwood

Kroger 989 located at 8130 E. Southport Rd. in Indianapolis

Valley Mills Shell located at 4887 Kentucky Ave. in Indianapolis

The winning numbers for the Nov. 5 drawing were 28-45-53-56-69 with the Powerball of 20.

The next drawing was “the big one,” with the jackpot eclipsing $2 billion. While a ticket in California matched all numbers and the Powerball, Indiana players acquitted themselves quite well, with five winning tickets being sold for the drawing.

They included two $100,000 winners:

Meijer Store #125 located at 5909 Illinois Rd. in Fort Wayne

Kroger 972 located at 601 East Dupont Rd. in Fort Wayne

Plus, a trio of $50,000 winners:

Circle K #82 located at 825 Highway 62 West in Corydon

Whitey’s located at 1070 East Eads Parkway in Lawrenceburg

DS Quick Stop located at 4116 Lincolnway East in Mishawaka

The winning numbers were 10-33-41-47-56 with the Powerball of 10. Powerball officials announced the numbers on Tuesday, Nov. 8, because of a delay in drawing the numbers on Monday night.

The jackpot reset to $20 million for the next drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 9. No one hit the jackpot, but a $50,000 winning ticket was sold in Warrick County at Giant Indiana #818 located at 822 West Main Street in Boonville.

The winning numbers for the Nov. 9 drawing were 7-14-24-30-56 with the Powerball of 7.

The biggest winner so far this month bought a ticket in Kokomo worth $200,000. That ticket was sold for the Nov. 12 drawing at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave.

The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. The winning numbers were 16-20-44-57-58 with the Powerball of 6.

A winning ticket worth $50,000 was purchased at I-64 Moto located on Big Cynthiana Road in Cynthiana (Posey County) for the Nov. 14 drawing. The winning numbers for that drawing were 19-35-53-54-67 with the Powerball of 21.

Another winning ticket was sold in Indianapolis this week for the Nov. 16 drawing. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball; the winning numbers were 28-34-51-53-56 with the Powerball of 11.

Someone bought it at the Phillips 66 located on Shadeland Avenue in Indianapolis.

It’s definitely worth giving your tickets another look! If you have one of the winners, keep it in a safe place and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at (800) 955-6886 to learn how to claim your prize.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, Nov. 19, with an estimated jackpot of $93 million.