Oaktown Woman arrested on armed robbery charges out of Vigo County

KNOX CO, Ind (WEHT) An Oaktown woman is in jail for an armed robbery out of Vigo County.

Not long after midnight Tuesday, police in Vincennes witnessed Tangela Winemiller, 38, of Oaktown, walking from her car into the Huck’s gas station on Hart and 15th St.

Police say a warrant check revealed she was wanted for an armed robbery that allegedly took place recently in Vigo County. Winemiller was arrested upon exiting the gas station.

According to reports, a K-9 alerted police to narcotics in the vehicle. After searching the vehicle, police found a small baggie containing around 5 grams of methamphetamine.

Winemiller is being held in the Knox County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond. In addition to the armed robbery charges, she is also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

(This story was originally published on December 8, 2020)

