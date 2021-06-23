Officials announce Indiana State Fair performers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) – Officials on Wednesday unveiled the list of all performers scheduled to appear at the Indiana State Fair.

Among the artists are Noah Cyrus and Hoosier state native Babyface. Vince Neil of Motley Crue, The Beach Boys, Mary Mary, For King and Country, and John Waite will also be making an appearance.

The 2021 Indiana State Fair Free Stage lineup includes:

State Fair Yacht Rock Night with Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall & Orleans presented by Yacht Rock Radio – Friday, July 30

John Waite and Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty, presented by IndianaRockHistory.com – Saturday, July 31

Mary Mary, presented by WTLC FM – Sunday, August 1

Josh Turner – Wednesday, August 4

Run Forrest Run, Ultimate 90s Party Band – Thursday, August 5

Noah Cyrus – Friday, August 6

Blanco Brown – Saturday, August 7

Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, presented by WTLC FM – Sunday, August 8

for KING & COUNTRY – Wednesday, August 11

TBA – Thursday, August 12

Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe – Friday, August 13

Home Free – Saturday, August 14

Casting Crowns – Sunday, August 15

Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills – Wednesday, August 18

Barracuda – America’s Heart Tribute – Thursday, August 19

The Beach Boys – Friday, August 20

Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair, presented by Radio Latina – featuring AK7, Banda Blanca and La sonora Dinamita de Colombia – Saturday, August 21

Gospel Music Festival with headliner Hezekiah Walker, presented by WTLC AM & FM – Sunday, August 22

The Indiana State Fair will be held July 30 through August 22. The fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. All concerts are free with paid fair admission.