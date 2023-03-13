HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning is now accepting On My Way Pre-K applications for the 2023-2024 school year.

On My Way Pre-K allows 4-year-olds from lower-income families to receive a free pre-kindergarten education through Indiana’s only state-sponsored pre-kindergarten program. Courtney Penn, director of FSSAs Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning, said more than 6,200 children were enrolled in 2022, and they expect even more to enroll this year.

“The Purdue University long-term study released last year showed that children who attend On My Way Pre-K are better prepared for school and that the benefits continue well into elementary school,” said Penn. “As we enroll an even larger group of children, we know more will be better prepared to succeed throughout their school years.”

For the 2023-2024 school year, a child is eligible for On My Way Pre-K if:

They will be 4 years old by August 1, 2023

They will start kindergarten in the 2024-2025 school year

They live in a household with an income below 127% of the federal poverty level

Parents or guardians of the child are working, attending job training or an educational program or are looking for employment

For more information, including how to apply, you can visit OnMyWayPreK.org.