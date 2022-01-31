“On My Way Pre-K” better prepares children for school, studies find

INDIANA (WEHT) — The Indiana family and social services administration releases results of two studies on early education.

Children who attend “On My Way Pre-K” were better prepared for school and that the benefits continued well into elementary levels. The Purdue University study showed the Pre-K attendees had better school readiness language and literacy skills than children from the same income backgrounds that didn’t attend.

The University of Chicago study showed that ‘On My Way’ students performed well compared to national standards for all kindergarten children.