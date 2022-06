INDIANA (WEHT) – An Indiana program is now accepting applications for families planning to send children to Pre-K

Children who are four-years-old by August 1 and live in a household with income below 127% of the federal property level qualify for the On My Way Pre-K program. The program is free and targeted towards low income families.

Last year, nearly 4,800 students enrolled from communities across the state. For more information on the grants, click here.