HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – One person is dead, and another is arrested following an overnight crash in Daviess County, Indiana.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call at approximately 11:41 p.m., Saturday night about a vehicle that struck a pole near the intersection of CR 700 N and CR 300 E.

It was reported one person was not breathing.

After arrival, an initial investigation revealed a 1997 Jeep with seven occupants was traveling west on CR 700 N. Authorities state the front passenger seat was occupied by two female passengers, neither of which were wearing seatbelts. Authorities also state one of the female passengers was partially leaning outside the vehicle when it sideswiped a pole, striking the passenger.

Officials state members of the Plainville Fire Department performed life-saving measures, but the female died at the scene. Officials learned later the identity was Lora Graber, 16, of Odon, Indiana. Officials say parents and family members have been notified.

Officials also state the driver, Jordan Wagler of Montgomery, Indiana submitted to a blood draw with an initial result of .18.

Wagler was booked into the Daviess County Security Center and charged with one count of OVWI causing death.